Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,329.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 189.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $644,950.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,703,974. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

