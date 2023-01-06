Ren Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Ren has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $62.47 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

