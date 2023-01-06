Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.10.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $145.20 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $97.61 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.