Reef Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.42 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $50.73 million and $8.42 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00447121 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.89 or 0.01734410 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,069,612,697 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

