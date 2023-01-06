Reef Price Hits $0.0023 (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Reef has a market cap of $48.64 million and $7.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,066,755,759 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,755,959 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

