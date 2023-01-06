Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,956 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,051,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.