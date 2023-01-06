Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,485 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.65. 2,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,979. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.10 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.