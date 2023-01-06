Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.85. 958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $304.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.