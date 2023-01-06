Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

