Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Cigna by 127.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Price Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.75. 24,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,640. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.98. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

