Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

