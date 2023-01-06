Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

