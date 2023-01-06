Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,572 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,750. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

