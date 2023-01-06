Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $44.48.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

