RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Up 3.1%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80). 728,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 407,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.77).

RBG Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.01 million and a PE ratio of 825.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBG news, insider Nicola Foulston purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £23,450 ($28,253.01).

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

