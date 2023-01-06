Raydium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.76 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,839,589 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

