Radicle Price Reaches $1.51 on Top Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $73.96 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00008996 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002972 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
