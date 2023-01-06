QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $93.51 million and approximately $132,442.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00233779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00169019 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,101.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

