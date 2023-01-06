Qtum Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00011480 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $202.97 million and $25.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.55 or 0.07490522 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00068962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,483,374 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

