Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $309.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.97. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $563.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

