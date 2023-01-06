Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

