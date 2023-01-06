Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.86

Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.50. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 51,437 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $168,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,722,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,794,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Articles

