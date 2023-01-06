Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

LUNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 110.97% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari purchased 5,438 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,127. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

