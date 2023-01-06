PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.
