Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $329.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $365.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

