Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IYH stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.83. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $301.63.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

