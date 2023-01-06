Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $25.87 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

