Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,375 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 49.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 75.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 923.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

