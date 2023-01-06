Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 23,509 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

