Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $18.07 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

