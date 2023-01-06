Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $27.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.68% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $531,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $70.27 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

