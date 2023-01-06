Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 18,198 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

