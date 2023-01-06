ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 381,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,329,427 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $30.22.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBT. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $400,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

