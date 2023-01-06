ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.31. 459,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,792,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDOW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 51.0% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 478,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 161,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $103,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

