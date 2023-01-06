ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 22,866 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,111.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $662,000.

