Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Stories

