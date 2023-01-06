Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGZ stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
