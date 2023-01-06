Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.95. 7,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 231,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

