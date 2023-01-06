PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Up 17.4%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) shares were up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 22,248,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,084,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.14 and a quick ratio of 14.93.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

