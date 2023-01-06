Polygon (MATIC) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $6.78 billion and $206.12 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002812 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00444925 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.02245122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30396859 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
