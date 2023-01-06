PLC Ultima (PLCU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $545.59 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $545.59 million and $1.24 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for $900.81 or 0.05350430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

