Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $30,712.44 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,712.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gregory Maliassas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after buying an additional 189,955 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after buying an additional 1,833,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
