Pirate Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,772.74 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $67.44 million and approximately $62,772.74 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00242990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00074511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,120,493 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

