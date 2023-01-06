Piper Sandler Boosts KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target to $4.50

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.70 on Friday. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

