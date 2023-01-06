Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading Up 2.6%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 19,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 21,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Power Solutions

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

In related news, CEO Nathan Mazurek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

