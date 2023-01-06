Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $28.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.59 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 337.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432,766 shares of company stock worth $59,211,878 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

