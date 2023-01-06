Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $5.52 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 4.8% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

