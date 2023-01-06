Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $220,000 Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4,238.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 446.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

OSBC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

