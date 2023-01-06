Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $203.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average of $205.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

