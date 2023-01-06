Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $170.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.