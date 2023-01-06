Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.35

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 8th.

Perpetual Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetual

In other Perpetual news, insider Robert (Rob) Adams 244,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

